Plymouth County issues burn ban

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A burn ban has been issued for Plymouth County and will go into effect on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

According to the State Fire Marshal, open burning in Plymouth County is banned due to conditions being threatening to life and property. The ban will be in place until conditions are improved and are reported as no longer unsafe.

Any open burning during this time is a simple misdemeanor.

Other Siouxland counties that have issued burn bans include: Clay, Sioux, Emmet, and Sac.

