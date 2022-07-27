LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Even though inflation has caused some prices at the Plymouth County Fair to increase, fair organizers and county residents said that they don’t think prices will keep people away.

Ashley Langel and her family have come to the fair every summer for the last 10 years. She said rising prices won’t stop her and her family from making memories at the fair this summer.

“We’ll be here every night until Sunday, probably for sure eating something, the pork chop in the glove and ice cream and we told the kids we’ll do a few rides, but not a lot,” Langel said.

Loren Schnepf is the chairman of the Plymouth County Fair Board. He said the costs of food, as well as entertainment, rose and the fair had to increase admission prices to cover those expenses.

“We did, unfortunately, have to raise our five-day pass 10 dollars. It’s 50 dollars,” Schnepf said. “You buy a car pass for up to four people in the car.”

Brett Moffatt and his kids have attended the fair for as long as he can remember.

“There’s a lot of things at the Plymouth County Fair,” Moffatt said. “I would say there’s something for everybody.”

He said he expects the fair to be busy just like in previous years, but rising prices could impact the experience for some Siouxlanders.

“I’m sure the prices are going up,” Moffatt said. “First day of the fair, so haven’t seen any of those yet, but I’m sure it will put a limit on what we do here.”

The $50 car passes as well as sponsorships are the main source of funds for the fair. That money is used for improving the fair next year.