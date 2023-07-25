LE MARS, IOWA (KCAU) – The Plymouth County Fair is known as the five best days of summer, but during those five days, heat indexes are expected to climb past 100 degrees.

“There’s something going on here all the time. We’ll run approximately 120,000 people through here in the five days of attendance,” Plymouth County Fair Board Chairman Loren Schnapf said.

Plymouth County Fair board members and volunteers are preparing for a busy and hot five days of faring.

“It is going to be a little hotter this year, so I think our nights when it’s cooler, it’s going to be higher and our days might not be as hot, as heavy of people walking around. So you might want to plan for that. If the heat doesn’t bother you, you might want to come during the day because there will be no lines,” Plymouth County Fair board member Candice Nash said.

According to the KCAU 9 weather team, heat indexes are expected to peak at 105 degrees in le mars during the fair. That means both humans and animals will need relief from the heat.

“We do have some air conditioned buildings. Not all of them, but you know there’s some bigger buildings with air conditioning people can get into. Plenty of shade as you can see above you here. We try to do a lot of the livestock things in the mornings when it’s cooler so they don’t get overheated and in the afternoon they can just rest,” Schnapf said.

And entry numbers for sheep, hogs, cattle, and even rabbits are all up this year. It all points toward the Plymouth County Fair being back in full force.

“We want to see all the 4-H kids all have a good time. That’s what this is, this is their showcase for the things they do all year,” Schnapf said.

“It’s not about making something, it’s about learning something. So there are great life learners. We have communications projects, we have all kinds of different areas for them to learn and grow in,” Nash said.

Food vendors are also preparing for a busy fair, and Nash said between 8,000-10,000 pork chops, or ‘Chops in a Glove’ are expected to be made throughout the five days.