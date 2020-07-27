Plymouth County Fair auction online through August 2

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The best five days of summer may have been postponed, but there are still ways you can participate.

In June, the Plymouth County Fair announced they would postpone things until 2021, however they’re still holding some events like animal shows and the auction.

Several people in the community have donated auction items. with the help of Brock Auction Company, proceeds from the sale of the items will go toward funding next year’s fair.

“A leg up, give you a lot of sense of pride and accomplishment that you can’t get from other things and so it’s important that stays as a part of the American folk life, and that it stays as part of Plymouth County and the agricultural area we live in,” said Bruce Brock, owner of Brock Auction Company.

The auction is live now and ends August 2 at 1:30 p.m. Those interested in viewing and bidding on the items available may do so here.

Other events still on the schedule can be found here.