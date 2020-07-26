Plymouth County Fair auction now available online

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The best five days of summer may have been postponed, but there are still ways you can participate.

In June, the Plymouth County Fair announced they would postpone things until 2021, however they’re still holding some events like animal shows and the auction.

Several people in the community have donated auction items. With the help of Brock Auction Company, the items will be sold and proceeds will go toward funding next year’s fair.

“A leg up, give you a lot of sense of pride and accomplishment that you can’t get from other things and so it’s important that stays as a part of the American folk life, and that it stays as part of Plymouth County and the agricultural area we live in,” said Bruce Brock, owner of Brock Auction Company.

The auction is live now and ends August 2 at 1:30 p.m. To view and bid on the items available, click here.

Other events still on the calendar can be found here.