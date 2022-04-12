LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth County Courthouse has remained relatively unchanged in its 120-year history but some updates needed to be made.

In October 2021, work began to modernize the district courtroom.

The addition of microphones, cameras and screens were all necessary additions due to new standards by the state, but the county wanted to keep the historic look of the space with the use of woodwork, stone and restoring the original tin roof tiles.

KCAU 9 spoke with Superversior Mike Van Otterloo about the project.

“See some new woodwork that was put in to match that in the rest of the courthouse woodwork and those sorts of things. It ended up a couple of weeks outside the scope of when we wanted to end but in all, it came pretty close,” said Van Otterloo.

The project cost around $650,000 in total. Money was raised with local option sales tax and equipment rants through the state.