PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth County Conservation Board and Foundation will be hosting its 11th Annual Snow Scamper 5k.

Everyone who can run, walk or snowshoe is invited to race. There will be door prizes as well as prizes for the top racers.

Funds raised at the event will go toward a great organization as the Plymouth County Conservation Foundation helps provide funds for special projects at Hillview and other Plymouth County parks.

Lunch will be provided by the Bank of Hilton for participants.

The event will be on February 3 at Hillwiem Park.

Registration is open now and from can be found here.

For more information about this program, contact the Plymouth County Conversation Office at 712-947-4270, or visit their website.