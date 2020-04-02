Plymouth County confirms first COVID-19 case

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A case of novel COVID-19 has been confirmed in Plymouth County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individual is in self-isolation in their home. This individual is a male in the age range of 18-40.

“While this is Plymouth County’s first case, we know it probably will not be the last. We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority and continue to follow the directives sent out of the Governor’s Office,” said Tara Geddes, Floyd Valley Community Health Manager.

Prevention includes:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

As of April 2, there have been 614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are currently 74 people hospitalized due to the virus, while 46 others have been discharged and are now recovering. There were 347 positive cases that did not require hospitalization. There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19.

In total, health officials have tested 8,054 negative cases in Iowa.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

