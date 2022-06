SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Road work in Plymouth County will require lane closures starting on Monday.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), lanes will be closed starting on June 20 on Iowa 3 from Le Mars to Remsen due to a concrete overlay project.

The project is expected to end on July 1 depending on weather.

Pilot cars will be in the area to direct drivers through the work zone.