Plymouth County care facility reports COVID-19 outbreak

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A long-term care facility in Plymouth County has reported a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the long term care facilities dashboard, Kingskey Specialty Care has reported 13 cases of COVID-19.

Of these cases, none have recovered as of September 3.

Plymouth County currently has a positivity rate of 22.3% and has reported 790 total positive cases.

The Good Samaritan Society is another facility in Plymouth County reporting an outbreak, with 32 total positive cases.

