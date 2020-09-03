Plymouth County care facility reports COVID-19 outbreak

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A long-term care facility in Plymouth County has reported a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the long term care facilities dashboard, Kingskey Specialty Care has reported 13 cases of COVID-19.
Of these cases, none have recovered as of September 3.
Plymouth County currently has a positivity rate of 22.3% and has reported 790 total positive cases.
The Good Samaritan Society is another facility in Plymouth County reporting an outbreak, with 32 total positive cases.
