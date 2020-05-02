Plymouth County businesses starting to reopen

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Restrictions are being lifted for 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Restaurants, fitness centers, and retail shops are now allowed to open in most of northwest Iowa.

“We are so lucky that our community had such a great response to us when we were closed, and they were just really there to support us,” said Jill Mescher, the owner of Sugar-N-Spice Children’s Boutique in Le Mars.

After being closed for several weeks, some businesses have decided to open their doors but with some added precautions.

“First of all we have our doors propped open so they don’t have to touch the door handles we have disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer available we’re keeping our distance,” said Mescher.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is asking businesses to take steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing.

“So we have all the distancing marked out as far as our line goes six feet apart. There are tables six feet apart. We cut down the number of tables and seats to 50%,” said Keaton Kimble, Executive Chief at Iowa Barque Company.

Kimble said he is doing his best to limit the number of items customers are touching.

“Self-serve fountain machines, silverware accessible to the guests for themselves, sauces on the tables, all those things are pre-portioned and we have to give out. So yeah, there are changes that are more labor-intensive on our end but we have to make sure we are mitigating contact.”

Business owners around downtown Le Mars said they are planning on seeing a spike in people shopping local this weekend.

“We pay local taxes. We hire local people, so it’s so important to shop small. It’s your friends and your neighbors.”

However, there may soon be another problem for businesses like Iowa Barbeque Company. Kimble shared that he may soon see some of his products’ prices go up nearly double as many meat packaging factories are shut down or are moving at a slower pace.

There are 22 Iowa counties including, Woodbury County, left out of Governor Reynolds reopening proclamation.