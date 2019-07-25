Plymouth County again welcomes the “Best 5 Days of Summer”

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) –
It’s known as the “Best 5 days of summer.”
The Plymouth County Fair kicked off Wednesday at the fairgrounds in
Le Mars. That’s where the event has been held since 1841.
The first day was filled with 4-H events and entertainment for the whole family. Organizers say the county fair is more than just family fun and helps the community in different ways
“All the money stays right here in our community so if you support your county fair you’re supporting the whole community, not just the 4-H’ers not just the fairgoers,” said Plymouth County fair board member Candice Nash.
This year’s Plymouth County Fair runs now through Sunday, and there are events every day including live bands and a demolition derby. Click here for a full list of events.