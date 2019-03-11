Plenty of rain heading our direction

Warmer temperatures and a lot of rain are both heading our way for the week ahead.

Temperatures will shoot up to the mid to upper 30’s in Siouxland today. This is still not warm, but it is much closer to our averages that we have been struggling to hit as of late.

The dangerous extreme cold seems to be moving back north, as our temperatures look to stick in the 30’s and 40’s throughout the next 7 days at least.

We are also tracking a very potent low pressure system that is gearing to move through our area mid-week. This will be bringing quite a bit of rain to the local area.

Starting on Tuesday morning, precipitation will begin to fall. Because of cooler temperatures Tuesday morning, this could briefly include a few snowflakes here and there, but also some light freezing rain before 8am Tuesday morning.

Whatever falls will be quickly melted off afterwards as temperatures shoot back into the low 40’s by the afternoon, nand we will make the transition to purely light rain.

The rain will pick up especially on Wednesday, as we could even see a few strikes of lightning included with this next system.

Tapering off by Thursday afternoon, the rain will soon leave us, but there is a small chance that if the storm extends into Thursday night, that could bring some light snow on top of the excess of rain. Although it is an unlikely scenario at this moment, there is still the chance to see a very similar amount of what we saw here over the weekend. A potential light slush could accumulate briefly before clearing out.

Flood watches have been issued because of this storm, and we could see rain totals upwards of 2-4 inches. To put this in perspective, if this was snow, it would be dropping 2-4 FEET of snow. Thankfully temperatures will be well above what it needs to be to actually see that.

A wet week ahead, but we warm up with sunshine over the weekend ahead!

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News