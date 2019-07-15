Plenty happening at Sioux County Youth Fair

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Youth Fair officially kicks off Tuesday morning with a 4-H dog show followed by an exhibit judging.

Held in Sioux Center, there are many 4-H exhibits and more activities going on through the week. Starting Thursday, Inflatables, train rides, pony rides will be available as will a petting zoo.

Friday night, There will be a chainsaw artist, greased pig contest, family movie and a performance by the quartet Triumphant Sound.

On Saturday, will be a balloon artist and clown. There will also be a horse show later in the night. The night ends with a free concert with a performance by Dankia Portz.

