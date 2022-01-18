SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents show that the final suspect of the 2021 New Year’s Day shooting and her attorney have signed a plea deal.

Liliana Guiterrez, 20, and her attorney have agreed on a plea deal that will change her original charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, to accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. This plea deal states that Guiterrez would plead guilty to the accessory charge, as well as two class D felony charges of reckless use of a firearm.

Per this agreement, Guiterrez would serve a max of two years imprisonment for accessory after the fact, and a max of five years imprisonment for each count of reckless use of a firearm which would be served concurrently. The term for accessory after the fact would be run consecutively adding up to a total possible term of seven years imprisonment, according to the documents.

The court documents indicated Gutierrez would be fined $855 for her misdemeanor and $1,025 for the felonies. Both of these fines would have a 15% surcharge. She would also be expected to make restitution to the state for any cost of a court-appointed attorney and for the court costs. Victim restitution will be determined at the time of sentencing.

A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of February 14 with a backup jury trial scheduled for February 15 at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Gutierrez originally pleaded not guilty on February 11, 2021.

According to court documents, Gutierrez was dating one of the suspects of the Walker Street New Year’s shooting. She drove other suspects to 2637 Walker Street, where all the suspects got out of the vehicle and shot into the house where a New Year’s party was happening. After the shots were fired, the suspects ran back to the vehicle and left the scene.

The shooting left four injured and Mia Kritis dead.

Gutierrez surrendered herself to the police on January 26, 2021.

There is no evidence showing that Gutierrez fired any of the weapons involved and appears to only have acted as the driver.