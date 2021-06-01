Plea agreement reached for New Year’s Day shooting suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A suspect involved in the fatal Sioux City New Year’s shooting has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to court documents, Anthony Bauer, 18, has reached a plea agreement regarding his involvement in a fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City.

The plea-taking will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Anthony S. Bauer, also known as Tony Diaz, was charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of firearm. He had pled not guilty to his charges back in February.

The other shooting suspects, Carlos and Christopher Morales, also pled not guilty to their charges earlier this year.

On January 1, at 12:49 a.m., the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired

in the 2600 block of South Walker Street in Sioux City. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that multiple shots had been fired into the residence at 2637 South Walker Street. Upon entering the property, officers located victims inside the residence, including 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.