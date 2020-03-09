Plattsmouth district also canceling classes as precaution

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — The Plattsmouth school district in eastern Nebraska has joined schools in Fremont in canceling classes as a precaution against the spread of a new virus that originated in China.

The district says classes and activities will be canceled Monday through Thursday. Classes already weren’t planned for Friday.

An Omaha woman with the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29.

Two members of her family have since tested positive for the disease. Plattsmouth Community Schools said one of its students attended the tournament.