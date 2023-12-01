SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The USDA recently released a new version of its plant hardiness zone map that shows changes to the Siouxland area this year.

Siouxland is now shown in the 5A category which sees the temperature range between -20 to -15 degrees Fahrenheit. Our area was previously in 4B which is a temperature range between -25 and -20 degrees Fahrenheit. Shawn Emge has worked in gardening for more than three decades, he shares some of the warmer weather plants that can now last during these cold months.

“Crepe Myrtles, some of your Holly’s, Azalea’s, Rhododendron, Vaccinium, things like that are usually in that zone 5, so they can be a little iffy here in Siouxland. So now that they’ve updated that because our winters are warmer, those plants might actually have a better chance at surviving through the winter months,” Emge said.

Emge also says its been at least a decade since the hardiness map was last updated. He also shares advice to hopeful gardeners.

“Don’t go crazy with one type of plant. Diversify. Whenever I go out and do landscapes, I think of your yard as like outdoor rooms, so each little section is a different room. Maybe the Perennial bed is like the living room or something like that. That’s how I do that and it makes it easier to come up with different variety,” Emge said.

Emge says the main reason why we’re seeing changes to the national hardiness map is due to ongoing climate change.