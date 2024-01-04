SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A presentation was held for a long-range rail transportation plan for the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO).

The Siouxland Regional Transportation Planning Association revealed plans for its 2050 long-range transportation plan. SIMPCO said the plan is a tool for developing safe and efficient transportation improvements in the region for the next 25 years.

Part of the plan includes the possibility of adding a passenger rail that would connect Sioux City to other hubs.

Dan Bilka of All Aboard Northwest told KCAU 9 this is a small step for a much bigger transportation network.

“I though that there was good interest there, but a lot to really digest for them,” Bilka said. “But that’s why I really wanted to come here in person, is be able to meet with them and just sort of lay out the opportunities for them to really chew over and really try to imagine how this could be as one part of the interconnected, interdependent transportation network.”

The Siouxland Regional Transportation Planning Association said they are planning to get approval for the plan by November of this year.

The federal government has sponsored a study to see parts of the country would benefit from an Amtrak rail. That study will be submitted to Congress later this year.