SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 30th year and the construction of 75 homes across the five counties they serve.

Currently, the organization is planning on building family homes in Hospers and Alton this summer. They are also looking for a family to fill the other half of a Sioux City duplex that’s located just down the road from Unity Elementary.

Executive Director Anne Holmes said now is the time to apply if anyone’s interested in taking advantage of the opportunity.

“We’re not much different than a traditional lender other than we really want to help those people who are in the low to middle income working family class, so we serve families and that can be anywhere from one person up to 12 people who make between 40 to 80 percent of the annual medium income,” Holmes said.

Holmes said they will be accepting applications until March 31st.