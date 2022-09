ODEBOLT, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters in Odebolt were asked to approve a $650,000 bond for renovations and furnishings of a new city hall.

While the City of Odebolt voted in favor of the renovations in a 61-52 vote, the plan needed a 60% approval vote in order to move forward.

Sac County Deputy Auditor, Renee Roland, told KCAU 9 the city can try to vote again in six months if they choose.