Plans for new Siouxland Expo Center showcased at city council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A highly anticipated Siouxland project is now one step closer to becoming a reality. Sioux City City Council approved the plans for the Siouxland Expo Center. "You knowI'vee said for a long time we need a building like that in our community," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

The more than $12 million Siouxland Expo Center got a green light from city council Monday with a unanimous vote to adopt the plans and proposed cost for the project. Mayor Scott says the project is about quality of life.

"You know, I think it will be a great project. I think it will be an attraction for kids to come into the community and bring their grandkids for tournaments and things. So I think it will be positive for the community," said Scott.

The center will be located at the former Sioux City Stockyards and will include a large sports and expo area, a climbing wall room, offices for the parks and rec staff, as well as locker rooms. Although a naming sponsor for the building was not identified, about $2 million in sponsorships were. Missouri River Historic Development being the largest with a one million dollar gift for sponsorship of the building's atrium.

The city has earmarked two million dollars and Woodbury County a $1.5 million for the project. Siouxland Expo Center Board President Dirk Lohry says the center will provide an economic boost to the community.

"We're talking about an economic benefit in this area somewhere in the 5 million dollars a year range. Bringing in people from outside so they can spend money in our hotels and our restaurants," said Lohry.

Construction bids will be due April 9 and project officials hope to award the project by the end of the month. Construction on the expo center is expected to begin in spring and be completed by summer 2020.