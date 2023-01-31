SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Details regarding the 15th annual Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade have been announced.

Hosts say they have a lot of “Good Green Fun” planned for this year’s parade.

The first St. Patrick’s Day Parade traveled down Sioux City’s Historic 4th Street 15 years ago with just a few cars and trucks. Since then the event has grown.

The 15th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on March 17. The event will begin on Historic 4th Street at Iowa Street and continue down 4th Street to 4th and Water Street.

According to a release, the event typically features more than 50 floats, musicians, and groups along with a ton of spectators.

“When we started the St. Patrick’s Day Parade 15 years ago, we never imagined it would become one of the biggest events of Spring,” said Mac Dolan, co-chair of the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “We invite businesses, organizations and Irish families sign up to be a part of the Parade, and hope everyone will don their most festive green to kick-off the weekend in true St. Patrick’s Day style.”

The Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is sponsored by MVS Metals and participants will include local schools, sports teams, businesses, and citizens with Irish heritage.

If you’re interested in participating in the parade or working as a volunteer, click here.

The parade was created in 2009 by a group of Irish Siouxlanders as a way to bring the community together during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.