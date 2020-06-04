Planned Parenthood clinic reopens in Sioux City

After being closed since 2017, Planned Parenthood is now reopening an office in Sioux City.

The nonprofit group that provides sexual health care closed it’s doors after the Iowa legislature de-funded organizations providing abortions.

“We’ve looked at the data and STI rates are increasing,” Erin Davison-Rippey, Iowa Executive Director of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said.

She said since the availability of testing and treatment has gone down, sexually transmitted infections in Woodbury County have gone up.

“This part of our state is often referred to as a sexual and reproductive dessert… We evaluated the situation and realized we had an opportunity to meet a need in the community,” Davison-Rippey added.

She said STI cases have jumped 74% in Woodbury County since 2017 and gonorrhea cases have increased more than 114%.

“We want to meet the needs that we can in the community, so this is about being here for folks in Sioux City and this region because we know that health care access is really challenging in this region,” Davison-Rippey

But, some people in the community have mixed reactions about the re-opening of the clinic.

“To be honest, actually, I’m really devastated,” resident Sherill Glassmaker said.

She works for Mary’s Choice right next door to Planned Parenthood and she said she was happy to see them close back in 2017.

“We have those services that were meant for women right there in Sioux City, and I feel like their main goal is to sell abortions,” Glassmaker added.

But Patience Andresen said the facility offers many benefits to the community.

“I think that it’s great. There are a lot of people that don’t have insurance and need emergency services when they can’t get to a regular doctor… It’s not all about abortions. It’s great for morning-after pills, birth control, pregnancy tests, all kinds of different things,” Andresen, another Sioux City resident, said.

Davison-Rippey said Planned Parenthood and donors are currently funding the clinic.

Services provided at the Sioux City clinic include all forms of birth control, STI testing and medication abortion care through a tele-health system.