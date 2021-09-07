Plane involved in Kingsley crash impounded in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — As FAA investigators continue to look into Monday’s plane crash near Kingsley, the plane involved now sits at an impound.

After being removed from a cornfield near Kingsley, the plane, a Cessna 185, was taken to Stockton’s Impound in Le Mars. A portion of the tail section appears to be torn off, and the wing also has considerable damage.





The plane flipped onto its topside after touching down in the cornfield.

According to the FAA, the plane is registered to Peter Goeken, of Dakota Dunes. Goeken confirmed he was the pilot of the plane but is not able to talk about the incident until the investigation is complete.

On Monday around 3:12 p.m., authorities were advised of a small plane crash near the intersection on C66 and Tamarack Avenue, about five miles east of Kingsley. The two occupants of the plane were not injured.