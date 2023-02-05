YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.

According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a report at 4:18 p.m. of a possible plane crash at Lake Marindahl.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a plane upside down on the frozen lake. The release specified that the pilot was not injured during the crash.

The pilot told officials during an interview that they were attempting to make a non-emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow, which caused the plane to flip over and ultimately landed on its top, according to the release.

The Federal Aviation Administration is said to have been contacted and will be conducting any further investigation.

The release noted a special thanks to all the agencies that helped in responding to the incident.