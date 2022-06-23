ANTHON, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Supervisors hit the road Thursday night to head to Anthon where they held a town hall meeting with dozens of people in attendance.

The upcoming RAGBRAI event and renovations to the community center got some attention, as did the construction updates on new roads and the jail.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan’s plan to pay “percentage deputies” supplemental pay continued to be a hot topic. The Sheriff first made supervisors aware of his plan at Tuesday’s board meeting. Sheehan is looking to hand out roughly $49,000 in additional pay to five staff members without approval from supervisors.

Sheehan said that the Sheriff’s Department is around $200,000 under their budget and that payments won’t exceed the approved budget.