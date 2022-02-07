SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A plan to add more bike lanes in Sioux City is getting a favorable response from city council members although no formal action has been taken on the idea.

SIMPCO, RDG Planning and Design and the city’s Active Transportation Committee are working together on a plan to add 21 bike lanes across Sioux City.

They are identified as high, medium and low priority routes.

Bike lanes are designated as an exclusive space for bicyclists through the use of pavement markings and signage and are located adjacent to motor vehicle lanes.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said adding bike lanes at the same time as street paving takes place makes sense.

“It’s a lot less expensive to do it up front than to get the paving project done and all of a sudden we’re coming back in and doing bike lanes. So we want to bring that plan back, that program back and vote it up, vote it down, look at the priorities and study it a little further,” said Moore.

Sioux City opened its first bike lane in September of 2020 on Leech Avenue between Fairmount and Rustin streets.

If constructed, the new lanes would take bikers to established destinations or trailheads.