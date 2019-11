SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the area’s most popular pizza will soon be for sale again.

B and R’s Pizza Post in Sloan will re-open with new management on Monday at 4 p.m.

Now called the Pizza Post, the restaurant closed in July after the long-time owners decided to get out of the business.

Pizza Post will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.