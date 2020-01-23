Pizza delivery driver doesn’t make scheduled delivery

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of East Norfolk Avenue and South Eastwood around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

The driver was a delivery driver for Pizza Hut and was en route to make a delivery to a customer when the accident occurred just east of Norfolk.

The driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate the icy intersction and left the roadway, striking a group of trees.

The vehicle suffered severe damage, but the delivery driver was not injured, thanks to his seat belt.