Pitbull puppies get adopted quickly in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been just over two weeks since the Sioux City pitbull ban was officially repealed. On Wednesday, five pitbull puppies at Siouxland Humane Society have a new home.

“We’re glad that Sioux City lifted that ban. Yes, we are,” said Kelly Erie, with the Siouxland Humane Society.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since a 10-year ban on pitbulls in Sioux City was lifted, and Jennifer Joaquin is happy about that.

“Now that the ban is over with, I can finally take him out for walks and have more fresh air than just the back yard,” said Joaquin.

Wednesday, five pitbull puppies went up for adoption at the Siouxland Humane Society, in hopes of finding them each a forever home.

“There is still an application that needs to be filled out, but at least we are getting people away from that stigma these are a great breed of dogs, and they deserve a chance just like any other bread of a dog,” said Erie.

The first of the puppies was adopted just hours after the shelter opened. Zeb Kunzie and his girlfriend took one puppy home.

“You see these videos and how loving they are you know, and he is obviously. I mean look at him. He is not threatening, so he is just pretty and amazing dogs,” said Kunzie.

The couple said it’s important, to them, to adopt young.

“It’s all about how you train them,” said Kunzie.

The Siouxland Humane Society said they’ve already seen a positive difference pitbull adoptions.

“With some of your cities out there having the pitbull ban, we couldn’t adopt to them. Now with that ban being lifted, as long as they fill out the application and they are approved, that gives then a chance to get adopted,” said Erie.