SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center waved goodbye to a longtime adoptee who found her forever home. Maze was adopted after more than a year at the rescue center and is now called Daisy. Daisy’s new owner wants folks to give pit bulls a second chance.

“Maze was picked up on the tenth of July last year. She was running around Evergreen Trailer Park. We put her on our website and she’s one of the dogs that just nobody came looking for. She had the inevitable title of the longest resident at the shelter,” Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center’s Chris Wall said.

When John Goldsmith met Maze for the first time, he knew he had to do the right thing.

“Approximately 70 pit or pit mixes in animal control. And I don’t like the sound of this word, but, they’re going to have to euthanize them. Which is a joke because they can’t get anyone to adopt them,” Daisy’s new owner John Goldsmith said.

“Eventually then, one that was somebody that we’ve known for quite a few years that came in. We know that he has kind of pit bull and bully mixes himself. And he took one look at her and he just fell in love,” Wall said.

Goldsmith has owned dogs for nearly seven decades. It didn’t take long for Goldsmith to make his decision to bring Daisy home with him.

“I stopped at animal control with no illusions about adding to my fleet of dogs. I already had plenty. I go back there and I spent just exactly two minutes with the dog. She said what are you going to do? I said I’m taking him, that’s why I’m here ain’t it,” Goldsmith exclaimed.

“He calls us everyday ‘Hey I’m just driving through the drive-through and she’s getting an ice cream and all this kind of stuff so she’s being spoiled,” Wall added.

Goldsmith wants people to know that pit bulls deserve a second chance. He says that dogs are man’s best friend and that we all need to do a better job of taking care of fellow animals.

“I’ll take that dog and lay him right alongside of a 2-year-old grandson and that dog ain’t hurt nobody. That’s because he’s got an owner that’s going to run the show. Now if you let him or her run the show, you got troubles,” Goldsmith said.

Despite Goldsmiths own life battles, he says he’s ready to defend dogs.

“Now I’ve got an ongoing battle with cancer and I have my good days and bad. I’m strong one day and weak the next, but I’m strong enough any day to whip anybody that says them are bad dogs. They can be a handful, I’ll tell you that for the first week, but once they figure out who the boss is, and if you’ve got one then you be the boss. That’s a human life as far as I’m concerned. It just happened to be wrapped in a dog,” Goldsmith said.