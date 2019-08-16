Pirates make a splash at Riverside Pool

There are only a few days left to get to the pools in Sioux City, and one of the city’s pools had some special guests Thursday night.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation hosting a Pirates and Princess pool party at Riverside Pool. Lifeguards and volunteers from the Sioux City Community Theatre helped bring the theme to life. The lifeguards say it’s a great way to end the swimming season.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s fun to play with the kids and do Arts & Crafts. We get to do more than lifeguard. We get to hang out with them a little bit more. It’s really fun.” says lifeguard Natalie Verschoor

While the Riverside pool officially closes this Sunday. Siouxlanders can still take a swim with their dogs on Monday and Tuesday next week for the annual Pooch Paddle.

