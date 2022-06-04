PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is accused of making violent threats against law enforcement and their families.
On Wednesday, June 3, the Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Pipestone after a series of threats were made over several months.
Authorities say they received multiple threats of violence from 38-year-old Matthew Aaron Kellen.
Kellen was arrested without incident. He faces four felony “threats of violence” charges, along with several counts of harassment and a felony drug charge.