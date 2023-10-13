SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Board of Directors awarded the more than $8.4 million contract to Metro Construction of Tea, South Dakota.

The funds are for the Sibley, Iowa service line, which includes 17 miles of 12-inch diameter PVC pipe. The substantial completion deadline is July 2025.

Officials say there are still two more projects to be awarded in order to complete the 44 point 19 million gallons of water a day base system. Those involve the 3rd phase of the water treatment plant and some backup generators.

The system delivers water to 17 members, with Sheldon expected to receive water by the end of the year, Madison, South Dakota in the middle of 2024, and Sibley by mid-2025.