Pioneer Village prepares for kickoff of Christmas Wonderland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s one of Siouxland’s largest Christmas displays and starting this weekend, people can walk through it for free.

The Pioneer Village Christmas Wonderland will be taking over the Plymouth County Fairgrounds in Le Mars. Events are scheduled on December 7 and 8, as well as December 14 and 15.

The holiday celebration kicks off with a lighted parade downtown on the first Saturday night. Santa Claus will be visiting and be available for pictures.

Century Hall, the Luxembourg Building, and the Round Barn will all be open for visitors and decked out in Christmas finery. The Round Barn will feature a new Disney display, along with animated Christmas displays, Santas, snowmen, lighted ceramic village pieces, dolls, and toys. Century Hall will feature nearly 80 trees, decorated by various businesses, churches, clubs, and organizations.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be available during the Christmas Wonderland celebration.

Bonita Dawson with Pioneer Village stopped by our KCAU 9 with a preview.