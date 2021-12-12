SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland non-profit is combining throwing darts and raising money in efforts to battle cancer.

The Pink Ladies of Siouxland is the first chapter to start in Iowa, and it includes members from all over the tri-state area.

Saturday was their inaugural “Pink Ladies of Siouxland Dartmas Tournament” at the Q and Feather Again.. The group’s president spoke on what their purpose is.

“You can come to us and we’ll give you what we got and if you need help, we could throw a dart tournament just for you, and we’ll have fun with it. That is our goal is to have fun and raise money for Siouxland people,” said Lisa Hollowell.

A free meal was provided at the event, and people showed up in pink to win raffle prizes. Free-will donations were accepted for Toys for Tots and families affected by cancer.