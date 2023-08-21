SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Weekends are for relaxing and having fun, and some Siouxlanders spent their weekend participating in a dart tournament at a local bar to help a good cause.

Roughly 30 people came out to Pub 52 in Sergeant Bluff to compete in different dart games. The first person to win two games against their opponent advanced until a winner was declared.

The event was held by the Pink Ladies of Siouxland, a local non-profit that helps raise money for people with cancer.

During the event, the Pink Ladies gave out three checks to help people fight cancer. Each check was worth roughly $1,500.

“You know, when they have cancer there’s really nothing anyone else can do to help, so this is like, the best way to help them to try and take a little bit of the worry out of their day,” said Karen Heinemann with the Pink Ladies. “You know, if they have to travel sometimes to the Mayo Clinic, you know, your insurance isn’t gonna pay for the gas, the lodging, that kind of stuff.”

Heinemann said in the past two years, the organization has given out $30,000 to people battling cancer.