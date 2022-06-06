SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of ladies gave back to families affected by cancer.

The Siouxland Pink Ladies hosted a check giveaway for four families who have loved ones that fought or are fighting cancer.

The Siouxland Pink Ladies president knows firsthand how important the events can be.

“I’m a caregiver. I love people, and you know, it’s from family to, you know, you don’t know if it’s a little kid. I work at the hospital, you know, for my full-time job. We’re all volunteers, and all of us are caregivers, and all have huge hearts,” said Lisa Hollowell.

During the past year, the Pink Ladies fundraised more than $8,000, and each family was presented with a $1,500 check.

“It’s unbelievable. It makes me feel proud to be in this small town, to be associated with the group of ladies. A lot of people don’t realize how expensive medical things cost, even after insurance. Even the little things make a difference,” said Caroline Thompkins, a cancer survivor.

For the families receiving checks, the donations help lift a weight off of their shoulders.

“We just want the extra time with him, so we’ll do whatever we need to, but it takes a huge burden off of us knowing that they’re supporting him and supporting us and making that easier on us,” stated Angie Edwards, a daughter of a cancer patient.

The Pink Ladies’ next event will be their annual golf tournament on June 26.