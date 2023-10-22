SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The color pink covered Saturday night’s Musketeers versus Lincoln Stars hockey game, in honor of folks who are battling and have passed away from cancer.

This year was the 15th annual “Pink In The Rink” event, where hockey fans and Musketeers donned pink jerseys and shirts to help fight cancer in Siouxland. People were able to participate in a raffle for Musketeers merchandise with all proceeds go towards UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Foundation.

“In the 15 years we’ve raised over half-a-million dollars to support cancer patients right here in Siouxland. And we just believe that this is such an important cause, because cancer at some point will touch somebody you know, or a family member, or even yourself, and we want to make sure that we can do whatever we can to treat families right here in Siouxland,” said Kerri Winklepleck with Unitypoint Health – St. Luke’s Foundation.

UnityPoint hopes to raise $100,000 from this year’s ‘Pink in the Rink’.