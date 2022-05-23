WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The identity has been released of the victim involved in a fatal plane crash Friday evening.

On Friday evening around 6:45 p.m., a crash at Wayne Airport was reported during the MayDay STOL Drag Races. A pilot inside of the Cessna 140 plane was killed during the crash.

The pilot was identified as Thomas Dafoe. After his death, the MayDay STOL Drag Races canceled the rest of the events for the weekend.

The information comes from his employer, jetAVIVA, who has a GoFundMe to help raise money for his family.

There is also another fundraiser that has been set up on GoFundMe to cover the cost of Dafoe’s funeral and memorial services.