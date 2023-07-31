DELOIT, Iowa (KCAU) — A helicopter pilot was life-flighted to Omaha this weekend after their helicopter crashed in Crawford County.

Denison Volunteer Firefighter Association said on Facebook that they responded as mutual aid to a helicopter crash on 310th Avenue north of Deloit, Iowa.

The post said that many different agencies responded to the crash in order to help locate the helicopter.

When the crash site was located, jaws of life were used to safely extract the pilot from the helicopter, officials said.

The pilot was life-flighted to a hospital in Omaha. The condition of the pilot has not been released at this time.