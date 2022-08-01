ARCADIA, Iowa (KCAU) — Carroll County authorities said a helicopter pilot managed to walk away from an emergency crash landing Monday morning near Arcadia, Iowa.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, 78-year-old Michael Milliron was piloting a 206 Jet Ranger when the helicopter unexpectedly cut out and forced him to make an emergency landing in the cornfield.

According to a report by KCIM, the Federal Aviation Administration will be opening an investigation into the incident in order to determine an official cause.