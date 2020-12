SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The boil water advisory for Pierson, Iowa has been lifted.

On December 9, customers of the Pierson Water Supply were notified of a pressure loss in the system, resulting in the boil advisory.

Pierson Water Supply has announced the work to fix the pressure loss issue has been completed. They tested the water and the bacteria samples were satisfactory, meaning they contained no bacteria.

Pierson Water Supply says it is no longer necessary to boil water prior to using it.