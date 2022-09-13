PIERSON, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Pierson has issued a bottled water advisory due to high levels of nitrate detected in the city’s water supply.

According to an email from the city clerk, water sample results showed nitrate levels above standard, and drinking the water can be a health concern for infants less than six months old. The city is suggesting not to give infants tap water or use it for infant formula.

The city said that bottled water should be used and that boiling water will not reduce nitrate levels and that excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated. They said freezing, filtering or letting the water stand also will not change the nitrate levels.

According to the city, it is still fine for children older than six months and adults to drink the city’s tap water. They do recommend that those with health concerns or those that are pregnant may want to reach out to their doctor.

The city will release an update when the nitrate levels are down and they’re finished servicing the city’s well.