SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Pierce Street is weeks away from phase two of construction.

Officials said this two-year project is an inconvenience to homes and businesses in the area, but once complete will make a big difference in the area. The project is expected to be completed around Thanksgiving next year. It’s a long ways from now and it has some businesses worried.

“It’s very inconvenient. We have a lot of patients that get lost and unfortunately, it makes them late or they have to cancel their appointments because they can’t find how to get here,” said Sara Gottlieb, who works at Summit Dental Health.

Once the project is complete, people can expect to see even benches and landscaping added to the area. In the meantime, officials want to encourage customers to continue to visit businesses in the area.

“Bare with them and there are, they can all be reached through our detours and through the construction site. Stay out of our construction sites, follow the detour signs, but these businesses are still open, and they are being very patient,” said Gordon Phair, the Sioux City civil engineer.

Some of the restaurants and cafe in the area have reported a decrease in sales since construction started.