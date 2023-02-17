SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City firefighters responded to a fire in a laundromat on Pierce Street that left a building red-tagged and damaged business nearby.

Due to the fire, businesses received minor smoke damage and many owners reported damaged ceilings and a strong smoke smell.

Dakota Hoard, the director of operations at DaaBIN Store said when he came to work at 8 a.m., the smell of smoke took him off guard.

“It’s drawing us away from other activities that we would be doing. Normally we wouldn’t have a bunch of people here today, everybody would be getting the day off which we don’t. But we’re happy to be here and get things ready for tomorrow,” said Hoard.

Hoard says he and his colleagues are thankful the damage wasn’t worse. We reached out to the owner of Pierce Street Laundry. However, he was not available.