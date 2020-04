SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A major Sioux City street will be moving into the next phase of its reconstruction.

Pierce Street between 18th and 21st Streets closed Wednesday morning by the Sioux City Engineering Division.

Officials say the closure will end sometime this summer.

A detour route is avaialble which uses 18th, Douglas, 21st, and Nebraska Streets.

Drivers are asked to to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow the traffic control signs.

Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.