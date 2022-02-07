NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) — A Nebraska community came together to mourn and show their support for one another on Sunday.

Members of the Pierce community described last week’s house fire as shocking and unbelievable.

Jason Petty is a pastor at Northern Heights Baptist Church. He said many community members were close with the Clausen kids.

“These kids meant everything,” Petty said. “They were very involved in church here at Northern Heights. They were very involved in their school from one-act to wrestling.”

Les Painter coached one of the Clausen kids in wrestling, and he is also a teacher in Pierce. He explained the loss is hard to put into words, but community members are here to help the family.

“We’re going to have to be here for this family for a long time, and maybe for life and that’s the beautiful part of this community is they’re not going to allow anyone at any time to be alone,” Painter said.

Senior Pastor Matt Gilmore said it’s important that people navigate their emotions and get through the tough time together.

“It’s not only for the family, but there’s many people in the community who don’t know what to say or how to say it, but just their presence and the opportunity to hug is going to have a great effect on them,” Gilmore said.

The funeral for the kids will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Northern Heights Baptist Church.