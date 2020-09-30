Pierce officers attacked making arrest; dog shot

by: , Norfolk Daily News

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in the northeastern Nebraska town of Pierce say officers were attacked and assaulted as they tried to arrest a man, and a dog involved in the attack was shot and later euthanized.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that police on Tuesday morning went to the home of a 30-year-old man after receiving reports of a man breaking into homes and pounding on doors.

Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg says officers saw the man pounding on vehicles and trying to get into a home.

Lohrberg says one of the man’s dogs attacked an officer, and the suspect assaulted another officer.

